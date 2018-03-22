SNOW HILL – Ocean City officials are seeking an increase in funding from Worcester County this year to help pay for a major public safety project.

On Tuesday Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan outlined the resort’s annual budget request for the Worcester County Commissioners. The municipality is seeking $300,000 in fiscal year 2019 to help pay for barriers to prevent vehicles from being driven on the Boardwalk.

“When you read the papers and you watch the news and see the actions that take place not only in this country but in Europe and other places where people are using vehicles in public areas and public ways to cause bodily harm to individuals, it’s totally disheartening…,” Meehan said. “We want to make sure it doesn’t happen in Ocean City or Worcester County.”

Meehan said that because vehicle attacks were becoming more common, Ocean City officials thought it was necessary to do something to prevent unauthorized vehicles from accessing the 2.5 mile Boardwalk.

“We’ve always been fortunate to have easy access to the Boardwalk,” he said. “It was never a concern but it’s a concern today and it’s one we have to address immediately.”

The town has developed a two-part project to restrict vehicle access. A combination of fixed and movable barriers will be placed at access points along the Boardwalk. While temporary barriers will be used this summer and will be in place by Memorial Day, permanent “aesthetically pleasing” barriers will be installed before the 2019 season.

Meehan said the resort was asking the county for $600,000—half this year and half next year—to help pay for the $1.2 million project.

“We think it’s vital,” he said. “The last thing in the world we want to do is be in the headlines for anything like this.”

Ocean City also requested a 5 percent increase in its unrestricted grant. Meehan said the grant, which was $455,000 last year, has only been increased $22,000 during the past five years. He told the commissioners the town was seeking level funding in the areas, such as recreation and park and ride. He pointed out, however, that the array of hotel rooms now open in West Ocean City—he estimated 650 rooms—were benefitting Worcester County.

“I understand the room tax receipts for Worcester County are up substantially,” he said. “I would venture to say that’s because of those properties in West Ocean City.”

He said that because the resort’s website, www.ococean.com, led visitors to those hotel rooms as well as attractions throughout Worcester County, the county’s tourism grant to Ocean City should be increased.

“We’re driving people to our neighboring communities,” he said. “I wanted you to realize the scope of ococean.com and that is the primary website we need to drive people to.”