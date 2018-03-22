Court Unlikely To Hear Boardwalk Case Until November OCEAN CITY — It will be business as usual this summer for the iconic Dumser’s Dairyland location on the east side of the Boardwalk while an appeal on the fate of the historic century-plus-old building continues to plod forward. Ownership of the historic building was called into question last year after a 50-year agreement expired… Read more »

City Council Approves $20K OC BikeFest Event Sponsorship; Debate Results In 6-1 Vote For Marketing Plan OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved a shared marketing opportunity with OC BikeFest at around $20,000, but not before a spirited debate on the return on investment and the value of the event to the town. At last week's Tourism Committee meeting, Tourism Director Donna Abbott presented a request for the marketing opportunity…

Worcester Moves Route 90 Up Highway Project List OCEAN CITY — The future dualization of Route 90 has moved up Worcester County's priority list for State Highway Administration (SHA) projects, Ocean City officials learned this week. Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, who represents Ocean City, led off his quarterly report with word the proposed dualization of Route 90 has moved up the county's…