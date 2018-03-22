OCEAN CITY- With chilling but otherwise dry weather, the St. Patrick’s Day 5K on the Boardwalk last weekend was the biggest ever with over 1,200 runners from all over the region competing in the annual event.

The St. Patrick’s Boardwalk 5K, produced by OC Tri-Running and sponsored in large part by Shenanigan’s Irish Pub and Grille, was a big hit last Saturday with 1,243 runners competing. With the St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Saturday this year and the same day as the town’s annual parade, there was no shortage of activities in and around the resort area and it all go kicked off with the annual 5K race on the Boardwalk.

The 5K race started at Shenanigan’s on the Boardwalk at 4th Street and headed south to the Inlet. From there, runners returned up the Boardwalk to 16th Street where they turned around again and headed back to the finish line at Shenanigan’s. For the record, the top 10 finishers in the annual event were Adam Lafemina, Amber Hawkins, Mikael Hause, Bobby Hammond, Ben Breschi, Derek Alt, Chris Karabaich, Bradley Grimm, Ashton Tolson and Brent Cunningham.