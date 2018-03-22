Former Stephen Decatur standout Corey Gwin last weekend scored the winning goal in overtime to beat rival Washington College in the annual War on the Shore. Pictured above is Gwin from an earlier game this year. Photo courtesy Salisbury University

The following is the latest installment in an occasional series about the progress of local student-athletes who have gone on to succeed at the next level in their college careers.

BERLIN- Former Stephen Decatur boys’ varsity lacrosse standout Corey Gwin, now a key player on Salisbury University’s outstanding men’s program, netted four goals against rival Washington College in the annual War on the Shore last weekend including the game-winner in overtime.

Gwin, who hold the Decatur career scoring record and was named to the U.S. Lacrosse 2015 High School All-American Team, now plays and Division III powerhouse and multiple national champion Salisbury University, is certainly making his mark on the storied program thus far this season. Gwin scored four times against Washington College last weekend including the first goal for the Seahawks and the last with 56 seconds remaining in the overtime thriller over the Shoremen.

In eight games at Salisbury this season, Gwin has scored 20 goals and recorded 10 assists, including four last weekend in the War on the Shore. He also recorded six goals in an earlier contest against Widener this season. His 20 goals and 10 assists eight games into the season is already approaching the 24 goals and 11 assists he recorded last season as a sophomore in 23 games, or about a third of the number of games.

Gwin started all four years at Decatur and was named to the U.S. Lacrosse All-American Team after his senior year in 2015. He was also Bayside South Player of the Year that season and was Decatur’s Offensive Player of the Year three times. Gwin scored 140 goals in his four years at Decatur.