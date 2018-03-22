Certification Received

BERLIN — Lauren Bunting with Bunting Realty, Inc. has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification.

The National Association of REALTORS® offers the PSA certification as determining property values depends more than ever on professional expertise and competence, the best use of technology and a commitment to approach the pricing assignment from various perspectives.

“Consumers deserve accurate property value assessments, so NAR is proud to provide REALTORS® with a credential that provides enhanced tools, education, and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home,” said Marc Gould, executive director of the Center for Specialized REALTOR® Education.

“Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA” is the required one-day course for the PSA certification that provides REALTORS® with knowledge and skills to select appropriate comparables and make accurate adjustments, guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them, and interact effectively with appraisers. In addition to completing the course, participants are required to view two required webinars.

Agency Adds New System

SALISBURY – Peninsula Home Care has become the first home care agency to offer negative pressure wound care to patients in their home to enhance and promote wound healing in acute and chronic wounds.

“SNaP™, the Smart Negative Pressure Wound Care System is an ultraportable device that is compact, light-weight, silent and easy to use,” said Nancy Bagwell, Peninsula Home Care Area Director of Operations. “It provides greater outcomes because it doesn’t disrupt the wound bed because vacuum dressings don’t need to be changed as often as traditional methods.”

“The SNaP™ system is convenient for patients and clinicians,” said Valerie Wooten, Clinical Manager Care Coordination, Peninsula Home Care. “It’s much more accessible to our staff as an off-the-shelf device and can be applied in less than ten minutes. This system actually reduces the overall cost and requires less interruptions in daily living versus traditional dressings.”

“In addition to monitoring and treating wounds, our staff provides education to help caregivers learn about proper wound care management so patients can comfortably recover at home and regain their independence,” said Bagwell.

Realtor Joins Office

SALISBURY — Remax Coast and Country, located in Delmar, Del., has welcomed Debbie Brittingham to the team.

Brittingham has been a Realtor in lower Delaware for the past 31 years and a licensed broker in Delaware and Maryland for the past 26 years. She has done every aspect the industry offers from residential to commercial listings, sales, and development and has helped hundreds of her clients achieve the American dream of home ownership.

National Doctors Day

BERLIN — On Friday, March 30, Atlantic General Hospital and Health System will celebrate National Doctors’ Day.

Celebrated annually, this day is an opportunity to express gratitude toward the highly-skilled and talented medical staff that provide healthcare to the residents and visitors of the community.

On March 29, a luncheon will be held to celebrate and honor the providers. AGH encourages members of the community to show their appreciation to their personal practitioner on National Doctors’ Day.

Company Announces Promotion

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, a Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based hospitality group, recently announced that Lauren Herlihy has been promoted to director of operations.

In her new role, Herlihy oversees SoDel Concepts’ Fenwick Island restaurants, including Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria and Catch 54, where she was previously the general manager.

“We asked Lauren to be the general manager of Catch 54 in 2014, when our company was undergoing a number of changes,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which owns 10 coastal-area restaurants and Plate Catering. “She exceeded expectations to become one of the best general managers that we’ve had.”

Herlihy, who grew up in Baltimore, has a bachelor’s degree in social science with a focus on Russian history and politics from Towson University. She started working in the hospitality industry when she was 16.