Voyles Named Bayside South Player Of Year

BERLIN- After a string of some of the most remarkable individual performances in recent memory, Decatur senior standout senior Kevon Voyles was named Bayside South Player of the Year when the post-season conference accolades were handed out this week.

Voyles, who is headed to University of Maryland Eastern Shore next year to continue is athletic and academic career, led the Seahawks on and off the court this season and helped take Decatur back to the state Final Four for the third straight year. Voyles picked the Seahawks up and carried them through the post-season with 36 points against Chesapeake in the section finals and 38 against Centennial in the region championship game including 24 in the decisive second half.

“He literally put us on his back this season,” said Decatur Coach B.J. Johnson last week following the Seahawks’ loss in the state semifinals. “He is by far the best player I’ve ever coached. He’s going to have a great career at UMES and I’m so happy for him. He has all the intangibles and is just a great young man.”

Longtime Wicomico High Coach Butch Waller was named Bayside South Coach of the Year. Waller collected his 800th career win at WiHi about half way through the season. Several Decatur players were named to the Bayside South Honorable Mention Team this week including Churchill Bounds, Tah’jeem Woodland, Hayden Frazier and Ryan Danaher.

