The 34-foot long, 11-foot wide Cobia 344 CC is pictured at Route 113 Boat Sales last week.

SELBYVILLE – The biggest boat ever offered by Route 113 Boat Sales arrived in Selbyville this month.

Last Monday, March 5, Route 113 Boat Sales in Selbyville welcomed the arrival of its biggest boat to date, a 34-foot-long, 11-foot wide Cobia 344 CC.

Captain Glen Smith of Route 113 Boat Sales said the custom boat can reach speeds of 68 mph and features triple 900-horsepower digital Yamaha motors, cushioned seating, air conditioning at the helm, an upgraded dash, a refrigerator and more. Underneath, the 14,000-pound vessel includes a bunk, air conditioning and a bathroom with a sink and shower.

“I don’t know that any other dealer in Sussex County has ever had a boat on their lot that big,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

Smith said the Cobia 344 CC will now join the collection of Cobia, Pathfinder, Crownline and Tidewater boats offered at Route 133 Boat Sales.

“It’s the biggest boat we’ve ever bought, that’s for sure,” he said.

Smith noted the new vessel was a testament to the growth the business had seen in recent years.

“It’s quite a long way from selling our first 15-foot boat just 15 years ago,” he joked.

Smith said the business went from selling small polyethylene boats to top-of-the-line models seen on the lot today.

“We started by selling Triumph boats that were made of polyethylene,” he said. “We went from very utilitarian beat-it-up, don’t-need-to-clean-it boats to some pretty high-end stuff. It’s been quite a transition.”

Smith attributed a lot of the business’s growth to his son, Zak, who’s been with Route 113 Boat Sales since it first opened.

“When we gave him the authority to start making changes and doing things, he’s literally doubled the business in the past five years,” he said.

Because of his son’s efforts, Smith said Route 113 Boat Sales is now Garmin certified and Interlux Paint certified, among other things.

“He’s done all of these things that have brought people through the door from other places,” he said.

Smith said the arrival of the new Cobia 344 CC is a great way to celebrate Route 113 Boat Sales’ 15th year of operation.

“It’s not an average thing for a little family business,” he said.