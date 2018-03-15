SNOW HILL – The town will launch a new series of special events meant to draw visitors to town this month.

On March 30 the town will host the first of four Fifth Friday events set for 2018. The event, which will be highlighted by a cornhole tournament, will include vendors, music and shopping specials. Fifth Friday is the town’s latest effort to bring more people to Snow Hill.

“We’ve got a good positive vibe going on downtown,” said Michael Day, the town’s economic development coordinator.

The town will host the new Fifth Friday festivals March 30, June 29, Aug. 31 and Nov. 30, which will feature a holiday theme.

Day said the double elimination cornhole tournaments would feature cash prizes for first, second and third place teams. The tournaments will begin at 5 p.m. with check-in at the old firehouse on West Green Street. The entry fee is $25 per team. If there’s interest, a junior competition will be held for those ages 10 and under.

In addition to the Fifth Friday events, Snow Hill has also extended its regular First Friday festival into Saturday, making it “First Friday Weekend” in Snow Hill each month. During those events, vendors can set up on the town’s sidewalks for free. Day said the change was suggested by merchants who want to continue to grow the event.

“They’re hoping to encourage more vendors to come on Saturday,” he said. “First Friday has really been picking up.”

Day, who has been working as the town’s economic development coordinator since 2015, said the town was getting busier. In addition to the various events now being held there are also several new businesses in town. Toy Town, the popular antique store that was once located in Berlin, moved to Snow Hill last year and is already expanding. The shop, which is located in the town’s old opera house, is set to expand 1,800 square feet once proprietor Richard Seaton renovates the second floor of the building.

Day said Brews Up, which offers beer and wine making, also moved to Snow Hill from Berlin recently. The shop is now located on Washington Street next door to Toy Town.

Other changes include the addition of a new salon on Pearl Street and the closure of ReTag’d, which will be replaced by Flawless Dry Cleaners. A Diamond on Pearl has moved to Green Street and will be renamed Snow Hill Gifts and Interiors.