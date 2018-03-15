OCEAN CITY- With cool but clear weather forecasted for this weekend, the St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Ocean City on Saturday is expected to once again be a big success with 1,200 runners expected to compete.

The St. Patrick’s Boardwalk 5K is produced by OC Tri-Running and sponsored in large part by Shenanigan’s Irish Pub and Grille. With the St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Saturday this year and the same day as the town’s annual parade, there will be no shortage of activities in and around the resort area and around 1,200 participants are expected to start the day with the annual 5K race on the Boardwalk.

The 5K race will start at Shenanigan’s on the Boardwalk at 4th Street and head south to the Inlet. From there, runners will return up the Boardwalk to 16th Street where they will turn around again and head back to the finish line at Shenanigan’s. Last year, 900 runners from all over the mid-Atlantic region braved cold temperatures and biting winds to compete in the event. With the forecast much better for Saturday, that figure is expected to soar this year.