Worcester Prep three-sport standout Tucker Brown this week signed a national letter of intent to play lacrosse and continue his academic career at Division I Furman University next year. Pictured above is Tucker (center) with dad Doug, mom Diane and younger brother Mason. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep three-sport standout Tucker Brown this week signed a letter of intent to play Division I lacrosse and continue his education at Furman University in South Carolina next year.

Brown, a standout in varsity soccer, basketball and lacrosse at Worcester Prep for four years chose Furman, a Division I school in South Carolina as the place to continue his athletic career in college next year after what should be another big season for the Mallards this spring. Last year, Brown scored his 100th career goal at Worcester and was eventually name Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) Player of the Year.

Also last year, Brown was named a finalist for the Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Award, which recognizes the top high school players in Maryland, a state with a rich tradition in lacrosse. On Monday, Brown signed a national letter of intent to continue his lacrosse career next year at Furman. He said he chose Furman and visiting and entertaining offers from other major collegiate programs.

“I looked at a couple of different schools and made visits to them in the last year,” he said. “Furman was the last stop and when I walked on the campus and met with the coaches, I knew that was the place I wanted to be.”

Brown excelled in all three sports at Worcester during his prep career and likely could have found opportunities to continue his athletic career in his other sports, but he knew lacrosse was his passion even from a young age.

“I do love playing all three sports, but lacrosse is definitely my favorite,” he said. “From a young age, I knew I wanted to continue to play at the next level and now I’m going to get that opportunity. I’m just going to continue to work hard and take everything in and listen to the coaches. It’s a great program and I’m confident I will be able to make a contribution.”