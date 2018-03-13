This letter went home to Cape Henlopen School District parents from Superintendent Bob Fulton last week.

SNOW HILL – Local students are expected to join their peers throughout the country in a national school walkout planned for Wednesday morning.

A month after the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a 17-minute national walkout set to take place at 10 a.m. on March 14 will honor those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Students at Stephen Decatur High School are among those expected to participate in a walkout.

“We are aware of students at our high schools that have expressed a desire to participate in the National School Walkout,” said Carrie Sterrs, coordinator of public relations and special programs at Worcester County Public Schools. “As a county, we are not issuing a statement on the walkout; however, our high school principals have been working closely with the student leaders of the planned demonstrations to ensure that they are conducted safely, and that they are not disruptive to those students not participating.”

In the nearby Cape Henlopen School District, Superintendent Bob Fulton sent parents a letter last week advising them that a demonstration would take place at Cape Henlopen High School.

“After listening to the student leaders, our administrative team made the decision to focus on providing a safe environment for the student led ‘walkout,’ minimizing the disruption to the school day and stressing a message of acceptance and respect for all students at Cape Henlopen High School,” the letter reads.

It goes on to state that the district’s only walkout will occur at Cape Henlopen High School and that student involvement in the walkout is not a district endorsement.

“It is simply a means for the district to provide a safe, structured and orderly environment for all students at Cape Henlopen High School,” the letter reads. “We recognize that not all students will want to participate in the ‘walkout’ nor are they required to do so. Students who choose not to participate will remain in their classrooms. We also recognize that our families may have various opinions about their child participating in the ‘walkout.’ We respect your opinions and encourage you to talk with your child about your personal beliefs and expectations as a parent.”