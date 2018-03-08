Things I Like – March 9, 2018

by

A phone call with good news

Lobster mac ‘n cheese

Stiff prison sentences for repeat offenders

Brief voicemail messages

Successful fundraisers

Bread still warm after just being baked

Old Polaroid pictures

Sunday brunch

When a suit is comfortable to wear

A road trip on a long weekend

When kids support each other

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.