Hooters Collects Donations For Worcester County Humane Society

by
Hooters Collects Donations For Worcester County Humane Society

On Feb. 18, Hooters in West OC held a Nascar event where event goers brought cash donations as well as cat/dog food and other pet supplies for Worcester County Humane Society (WCHS). Pictured, from left, are WCHS volunteer Yvonne Blimline, Hooters employee and event organizer Terry Weems and Diana Snyder, WCHS volunteer.