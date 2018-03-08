WEST OCEAN CITY — State Highway Administration (SHA) contractors on Monday began two simultaneous projects on Route 611 in West Ocean City that will create some headaches and detours this week and beyond.

On Monday, SHA contractors began replacing aging drainage pipes along Route 611 in a stretch from Antique Road to Landings Boulevard. As a result, the stretch of Route 611 in that area will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic will be detoured during that segment of the project, which is expected to be completed by Friday.

Motorists attempting to access the south end of Route 611 to areas such as Assateague Island and the South Points area, for example, will be detoured to Route 50, then to Route 113. From Route 113 in Berlin, traffic will be detoured back along Route 376, or Assateague Road, to Route 611. Drivers should expect delays and added commute times during the project.

Simultaneously, SHA contractor crews this week will begin milling, or removing the top layer of asphalt, on a four-mile stretch of Route 611 from Route 50 to Assateague Road. The milling work is being done in advance of a repaving project for the four-mile section of Route 611 and is ultimately expected to improve the ride quality for the more than 11,000 vehicles that travel that portion of the roadway each day.

SHA’s contractor, Allan Myers, Inc. of Fallston, will alternate traffic on Route 611 each day during the resurfacing project. Barrels, cones and flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. The $1.7 million resurfacing project is expected to be completed by the end of April.

While SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones during these projects, drivers need to do their part and actively modify their driving styles to prevent crashes. Motorists are remined to stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers.