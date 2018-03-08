Star Charities Presents $5,345 Check To “Operation We Care”

by
Star Charities Presents $5,345 Check To “Operation We Care”

Star Charities President and founder Anna Foultz, along with several of her volunteers, presented a check for $5,345 on March 2 to Jeff Merritt, president and founder of “Operation We Care.” The money was raised through a beef and beer fundraiser in January. Pictured, from left, are Sandy McAbee, Lee Tilghman, Mary Evans, Jeff Merritt, Foultz and Sue Walker. Photo by Ted Page