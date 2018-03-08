$5,000 Awarded To Jessie Klump Suicide Awareness And Prevention Program

The Jessie Klump Suicide Awareness and Prevention Program was awarded $5,000 from funds raised through this year’s Hal Glick Distinguished Service Gala honoring Reese Cropper, Jr. Pictured, from left, are Cropper, program director Ronald Pilling and gala committee co-chair Jeff Thaler.