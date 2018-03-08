SNOW HILL – Local municipalities are seeking slight increases in funding from Worcester County in the coming fiscal year.

Representatives from Berlin, Snow Hill, Pocomoke and Ocean Pines presented their budget requests to the Worcester County Commissioners this week. Ocean City officials were unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting and are expected to meet with the commissioners March 20.

Requests from the municipalities were similar to those presented last year.

“We’re just asking for level funding,” Pocomoke City Manager Bobby Cowger said. “It certainly helps us balance our budget.”

Cowger said Pocomoke was seeking $455,000 in unrestricted grant funding as well as fire and ambulance funding. Cowger said the county provided a $55,000 one-time grant for police radios last year and that he was hopeful that this year, $55,000 could be provided by the county toward Pocomoke’s immense water pipe replacement project.

Representing Snow Hill, Mayor Charlie Dorman and Councilmember LaToya Purnell told the commissioners the county seat was also asking for level funding in the coming fiscal year. Snow Hill is seeking an unrestricted grant of $455,000 along with fire and ambulance funding.

“Last year, you provided a payment in lieu of taxes of $150,000,” Dorman wrote in a letter to the commissioners. “We are hopeful that you will increase the amount this year, as the actual taxes that would have been collected in 2016 was $320,209.82.”

Purnell told the commissioners that there were a number of projects underway in town, including plans for a new occupant at the Oscar Purnell mansion and Sturgis Park revitalization.

“We’re trying to make downtown Snow Hill a fun place to come to,” Dorman said.

The Town of Berlin also submitted a funding request in line with previous years. Mayor Gee Williams said the town was asking for an unrestricted grant of $455,000 as well as fire and ambulance funding. He told the commissioners the town’s budget for police, public works, sanitation and streets alone exceeded $5 million.

“That’s just for the basics,” he said. “Those items are not sexy but they’re absolutely essential. That’s the kind of money it takes nowadays to keep a community in first class shape.”

John Bailey, general manager for the Ocean Pines Association, told the commissioners the community was seeking an increase in funding this year to help address public safety, roads bridges and drainage, tourism and recreation. He said the association was asking the county to fund 28 percent, or $500,000, of its police department’s budget.

“Imagine for a moment what the county would have to undertake if Ocean Pines did not have its own law enforcement agency,” Bailey said. “This service would have to be provided by the county including all the personnel and equipment, perhaps even a satellite office.”

He said the association maintained 82 miles of roads as well as several bridges and many drainage pipes that needed to be replaced. He said the association was requesting $100,000 to help in those areas.

“We have 32 streets that have not been paved in 15 to 20 years,” he said.

Bailey said the association was also seeking funding support for its tourism and recreation programs, which are enjoyed by county residents as well as Ocean Pines residents. The association has requested $25,000 for its July 4 celebration and $40,000 toward its recreation programs. It received $10,000 toward each of those expenditures from the county last year.

County officials are expected to begin budget deliberations next month.