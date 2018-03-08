Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club Announces Winners Of 2018 Essay Contest

The Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club recently announced the winners of the 2018 Essay Contest. The children’s essays were on the topic “Can society function without respect?’. Over 50 students participated in the contest. Pictured, from left, are Charles Smith, club president; Lydia Woodley, Stephen Decatur High, first place; Izzy Huber, Worcester Prep, second place; Hannah Short, Most Blessed Sacrament, third place; and Fran Pilarski,, chairperson.