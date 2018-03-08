SNOW HILL – County leaders agreed to install bollards in front of Stephen Decatur High School to increase student safety.

On Tuesday the Worcester County Commissioners voted unanimously to spend up to $5,000 on concrete bollards to be installed in front of Stephen Decatur High School.

“It was a hazard that we overlooked,” Commissioner Bud Church said.

Though the issue was not on the agenda, Commissioner Jim Bunting asked his fellow commissioners to approve purchasing the bollards. He said the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office had advised the commissioners that the bollards — essentially concrete columns — would improve security at Stephen Decatur. The bollards were suggested for Stephen Decatur High in 2013, when the county enacted increased school security measures following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Bunting said that after the sheriff brought up the issue in a meeting with commissioners last week, he contacted Superintendent Lou Taylor and Chief Operating Officer Steve Price to see if they thought bollards would improve safety at the Berlin high school.

“They were agreed they would love to have the bollards,” Bunting said. “I took it upon myself to call a local construction company and I asked if they would be interested in helping us out.”

Bunting said the company, Harkins Construction, agreed to provide labor and concrete if the county purchased the bollards.

“They didn’t hesitate,” Bunting said. “They said ‘we’re in, you just tell us when to start.’”

Bunting said the nine bollards would cost between $4,000 and $4,500 while the donated labor and supplies would have a value of between $5,000 and $10,000.

Bunting made a motion for the county to spend up to $5,000 on the bollards and to accept the donation from Harkins Construction. The motion passed unanimously. Church praised Bunting for his efforts.

“That was a great idea you had,” he said.

Bunting said the work would be completed as soon as possible.