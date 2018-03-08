Bank Of Delmarva Donates To Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation

The Bank of Delmarva President/CEO John W. Breda announced a recent $500 donation to Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation. The Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation provides exceptional and respite housing services to critically ill children and their families. The Bank of Delmarva’s employees contribute money to a Casual Day Fund in order to dress casually on Fridays throughout the year. The monies collected are then donated. Pictured, from left, are Marcia Jones, Universal Teller, The Bank of Delmarva; Wayne Littleton, Program Manager, Believe In Tomorrow; and Karen Turner, AVP Branch Manager, The Bank of Delmarva.