Matthew Allen Trask, Sr.

BERLIN — Reverend Matthew Allen Trask, Sr., age 49, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 at his home after a long illness.

Born in Walnut Creek, Calif., he was the son of John C. Trask of Venus, TX, and the late Lynn Williams Trask. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Warren Trask, and children, Matthew Trask, Jr, and Erin Trask both of Berlin. Also surviving is a brother, John Trask and his wife Amanda of Plano, Texas; a sister Sharon Trask of Venus, Texas; nieces Amanda and Kaitlynn; and nephews Sam, Deuce, Michael, Daniel, Ryan, and Jordan. There are two great nephews, Logan and Clark.

Rev. Trask was a graduate of the Citadel Military College in Charleston, S.C., received his Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary, and was a US Navy Chaplain Candidate. Rev. Trask was the Pastor at Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin. He had been an Eagle Scout and later became a District Executive for Boy Scouts of America. In his spare time, he followed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a genealogy enthusiast.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, March 1 at 2 p.m. at Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin. Rev Dan McKenty officiated. Interment followed in Buckingham Cemetery. A donation in his memory may be made to Buckingham Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 248, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.