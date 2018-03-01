The March Storm of 1962 was the most costly natural disaster in Ocean City’s history. Property damage was enormous – particularly in the unincorporated northern section where cottages built on slabs were destroyed and in some instances washed out to sea. The Boardwalk was demolished.

Water from the bay and ocean met and flooded downtown for two days. Hundreds of people were rescued from their homes by the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company using boats and fire trucks. North of 71st Street, dozens more were taken to safety by the Coast Guard’s “Duck,” a World War II-era amphibious vehicle.

Martial law was declared with the National Guard sent to Ocean City and house at the Ocean City Elementary School (today’s City Hall). It would be several days before anyone would be allowed into town without proof of legal residency.

Photo by Floyd “Doc” Turner