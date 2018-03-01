Daughters Of The American Revolution Present Calvin B. Taylor House Museum With Historic Preservation Recognition Award

Members of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a Historic Preservation Recognition Award to the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum in Berlin on Feb. 21. The award was in recognition of the museum’s local treasures and its dedication to historic preservation.