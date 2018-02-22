Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity basketball seniors Chloe Sass, Lily Belle Baker and Zina Sbih were honored at halftime last week on Senior Night against St. Michael’s. Pictured above, the three seniors are shown with their families during the halftime celebration. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- The state 3A-East region basketball tournament brackets were released this week and for the third year in a row, the top-seeded Decatur boys team will be staying home as long it continues to advance.

The Seahawks entered the last week of the regular season in a tie with Bayside South rival Bennett for the top seed in the state 3A-East Region Section II tournament. In the regular season finale last week, the Decatur boys took care of business with a 67-54 win over Parkside, while Bennett fell to Bayside South champion Wicomico, 65-59.

As a result, when the state 3A-East Section II brackets were released this week, the Decatur boys earned the top seed and the opportunity to stay home straight through to the region championship for the third straight year. The Decatur boys have won the state 3A-East region championship in each of the last two years.

The top-seeded Decatur boys earned a first-round bye and will face fourth-seeded Northeast at home next Monday. Second-seeded Bennett will face third-seeded Chesapeake in the second round, setting up a possible rematch with Decatur in the sectional final next Wednesday. Decatur and Bennett split two regular season meetings this year.

Meanwhile, the Decatur girls earned the third seed in the state 3A-East Region Section II when the brackets were released this week. The Seahawks earned a first-round bye and will face second-seeded Chesapeake on the road next Tuesday. Bennett is the top seed in the sectional and fill face fourth-seeded Northeast in the second round.

In the boys’ 2A-East Region Section II tournament, Wicomico is the top seed and will face the winner of the game between fourth-seeded Parkside and fifth-seeded Kent Island. Second-seeded Easton will face either third-seeded North Caroline of sixth-seeded Queen Anne’s.

In the boys’ 1A-East Region Section II tournament, top-seeded Crisfield will face Mardela, second-seeded Washington will face St. Michael’s, third-seeded Snow Hill will face sixth-seeded North Dorchester and fourth-seeded Cambridge-South Dorchester will face fifth-seeded Pocomoke.