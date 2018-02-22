OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament returns for the 30th year this weekend with roughly 150 teams and hundreds of players from all over the region ready to converge on the resort for the start of the four-weekend event.

From modest beginnings 30 years ago, the annual St. Patrick’s Tournament has grown by leaps and bounds over the years and is now one of the largest events of its kind in the region. The 2018 tournament will feature over 150 teams competing in 12 divisions. The tournament gets underway this weekend with the under-18 boys’ and girls’ tournaments.

The tournament will be held each weekend thereafter with different boys’ and girls’ age divisions competing through the tournament’s conclusion on the weekend of March 17-18. On each weekend, games will be played practically around the clock at Northside Park with each weekend concluding with championship games in each division.