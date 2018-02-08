Things I Like – February 9, 2018

Exploring new parts of the country

A high-scoring youth basketball game

Being on a ski lift while it’s snowing

Reading about tax law changes

Ahi tuna as an appetizer

The first night’s sleep at home after being away

Driving a long distance on a cloudy day

That my kids love skiing

This year’s Super Bowl

Unexpected kindness

When thinking before speaking pays off

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.