Mary Stephanos

OCEAN PINES — Mary Stephanos, 83, beloved wife of the late John Stephanos, passed away on Jan. 22, 2018 at her home in Ocean Pines surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Washington, DC, Mary was the daughter of John and Dialecti (Gratsias) Katinas. She is survived by her children, Thomas and wife Katrina, George and wife Denise, Peter and wife Ann, and Despina and husband Kevin. Mary was also the adored Yiayia (grandmother) to John T. and wife Kathleen, Rachael and husband Brian, Jessica and husband Justin, John G., Maria, Norah, Despina, Alex, Ben, Will, Ellie, Niko and Sophia. She was the great grandmother of Thanasi, Molly, David, Leah, Haylee, Abigail and Lacey. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine Canard, and brother, Mike Katinas. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, John and Dialecti; and siblings, George, Sue, Anne and Sophia. Mary began her career working for the US government at the Federal Reserve where she was a secretary from 1953-1960. After then devoting her time to family for many years, she returned to work where her career included positions at the University of Maryland and the U.S. Army Research Lab from where she retired in 1994.

A devout Orthodox Christian, Mary was an active member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church/Cathedral in Washington, DC where she taught Sunday school for a period of time. Mary is now an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean City. She is a member of the Philoptochos and has served for many years as the publisher of the St. George festival program.

Services will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “John Stephanos AHEPA Scholarship” by mailing a check payable to Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc. with notation of: “John Stephanos AHEPA Scholarship” at 1324 Belmont Avenue, Suite 401, Salisbury, Md. 21804 or on-line at www.cfes.org/donate. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com or send directly to Mary’s children via tomkatstephanos@gmail.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Donna B. Tull

BISHOPVILLE — Donna B. Tull, age 57, of Bishopville died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at home.

She was born in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Greer and Colleen (Connor) Bloxom.

She is survived by her husband, David C. Tull of Bishopville; two daughters, April C. Tull of Whiteford, Md. and Megan A. Tull of Ocean City; two brothers, Larry Bloxom of Newark and David Bloxom of Hebron and a granddaughter, Penny June Seyler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Bloxom.

A memorial service was held at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Paul Sherwood and Mr. Robert Benson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bishopville Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, Md. 21813.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Lorraine Haynes

OCEAN PINES — Lorraine Haynes, age 85, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

Born in Boston Mass., she was the daughter of the late Harold A. and Blanche Dinn Burch. She is survived by her children, James A. Haynes, V, and his companion Mida Lamberton of Pocomoke, Robert A. Haynes of Colorado, Lorraine Haynes Barrett and her husband Don of Manorville, NY, and Gail P. Blazer and her husband David of Berlin. She was an adored grandmother to 12 grandchildren, Linda Amrine, Cheryl Miemczewski, James Haynes,VI, Tabitha Neuwirth, Kimberly Barrett, Kevin Barrett, Don Barrett, Kaitlyn Blazer, Taylor Blazer, Jake Blazer and step-granddaughter Tara Clark. There are five great-grandchildren, Thomas, Emma, Casey, Hailey and Ethan, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister Carole Wagaman and her husband Kerry of Bryanstown, Md. Preceding her in death were siblings Bayard Burch and Beth Justus and daughter-in-law Debbie Haynes (wife of Robert Haynes).

Mrs. Haynes had been employed as an executive secretary in the banking industry. For many years, she volunteered preparing taxes for AARP members. In later years, she spent much of her time with her daughter Gail, enjoying the beach and the ocean.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A donation in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Swim Fund, c/o the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave., suite 401, Salisbury, Md. 21804, or the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Louise Megee Villani

OCEAN CITY/SALISBURY — Louise Megee Villani, age 89, passed away on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Millville, Del., the youngest of 11, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Mattie Dickerson Megee. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Samuel E. Villani, Sr. (2002). Surviving are her children, Sandra Villani Ricker and her husband Rick of Calabash, N.C., and Samuel E. Villani, Jr. and his wife Donna of Bethany Beach, Del. She was an adored grandmother to Cherie Simon (Paul) of Salisbury, Sam Villani, III (Maria) of Marriottsville, Md., Wendy Wallen (Tony) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Nick Villani (Jen) of Bethesda, Md., and Jenna Villani and fiancé Cameron Taylor of Selbyville. There are seven great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Allyson Simon, Addison Wallen and Ryan, Cate, Evan and Lana Villani.

Mrs. Villani was a member of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Charter Member of the Ocean City Lioness Club, American Legion Post #166, Past President of the OCVFD Auxiliary, Elks Lodge #817 in Salisbury, and past member of the Ocean City Golf and Yacht Club, Nine Holers. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. John Klevence will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to The Lioness Club P.O. Box 6, Ocean City, Md. 21843, or The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md., 21843 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Joshua Thomas Wainright

WILLARDS — Joshua Thomas “Tommy” Wainright, age 85, of Willards died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury surrounded by his wife and children.

Tommy was born in Libertytown and was the son of the late George Rhyon and Ruth (Powell) Wainright.

He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict on the destroyer U.S.S. Zellars and retired from the Maryland State Police. He was a member since age 18 of Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church in Libertytown, a member of Centennial #221, Evergreen #153, Wicomico #91 Masonic Lodges, Past Grand Inspector of the Grand Lodge of Maryland, Past Masters Association, Scottish Rite of Maryland, Antique Truck Club of America, American Legion Wicomico Post 64, Maryland Troopers Association; Delaware Antique Car Club and a former member and officer of the Willards Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Wainright; his children, Cynthia Kimball and husband Steven of Bear, Del., Linda Stamp of Salisbury; Josh Wainright II of Hockessin, Del. and Nancy Ennis and husband Chuck of Parsonsburg; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Davis Gordy; a sister, Joe Ann Wainright; and the mother of his children, Anne Lee Moulton.

A funeral service was held at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Services were conducted by Ted Shea, Jerry Piepiora and Buck Burton. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Libertytown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willards Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 38, Willards, Md. 21874 for the purchase of a Thermal Imaging Camera or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.