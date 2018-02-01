BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team hit a little mid-season skid this week, dropping two games to Woodbridge and Snow Hill to fall to 10-5 on the season.

The Seahawks had won three straight since a narrow 74-72 loss to Bayside South rival Wicomico back on Jan. 17, including impressive victories over Pocomoke, Crisfield and Washington. However, while it appeared the Seahawks would battle Wicomico down to the finish line for the Bayside South title, a pair of losses has put that in jeopardy.

The loss to Woodbridge last week was a non-conference game and had little impact on the Bayside standings. Decatur trailed 29-25 at the half, but battled back in the third quarter and actually led, 42-39 at the end of three. However, Woodbridge went on a 12-1 run to start the fourth quarter and opened up a 51-43 lead. The Seahawks regrouped and made a furious comeback attempt late in the fourth, but fell 62-56.

On Tuesday, the Decatur boys faced county rival Snow Hill in front of a packed crowd at home and the game lived up to the hype. In the end, however, it was the Eagles coming away with the 57-50 win. It was Decatur’s first loss to Snow Hill since the 2014-2015 season although the games are always close between the county rivals.

Decatur’s record now stands at 10-5, with two of the losses coming in the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament and a third to non-conference team Woodbridge. They will be back at it on Friday with a road game against Washington, followed by a home game against Mardela on Monday.