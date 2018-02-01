The new public restrooms for Henry Park arrived in Berlin on Wednesday. Pictured above, crews lower the new facility onto its foundation from a crane. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – The long-awaited permanent restrooms are now in place at Henry Park.

A prefabricated structure featuring two bathrooms was delivered to Henry Park Wednesday afternoon. Though water and electric lines still need to be connected, the facility, which includes a unisex bathroom as well as a handicapped-accessible bathroom, is expected to be available for use within the next two weeks.

“There have been several hurdles, mostly related to the weather, but with this break they were able to bring it down,” Councilman Dean Burrell said.

The prefabricated restroom was shipped on a truck from Pennsylvania to Berlin Wednesday. A crane then placed it on foundation near the south end of the parking lot at Henry Park.

The restroom, which was funded by a grant the town received last year, was set to be installed this past spring, but various issues delayed the project.

Though winter weather has been a problem, clear skies Wednesday allow-ed for delivery of the structure. In the coming days, a plumber and an electrician will hook up utilities.

Municipal officials are thrilled to see the project nearing completion. Burrell in particular has long been an advocate of eliminating the portable toilets in the town’s parks. He says he became aware of the need for better restroom facilities after a visit to Stephen Decatur Park with his young granddaughter.

“It is very inconvenient and almost impossible for a pre-school aged child to use a porta-potty,” he said. “If we’re going to get appropriate utilization of our parks I feel permanent restrooms are a must.”

Though the grant the town acquired only included funding for restrooms at Henry Park, town officials continue to seek funding for restrooms at Stephen Decatur Park.

“I really look forward to the day the same structure goes into Stephen Decatur Park,” Burrell said.