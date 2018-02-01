Decatur Girls Rout Snow Hill, 60-20

by

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team ended a brief two-game skid this week with a decisive 60-20 win over Worcester County rival Snow Hill.

The Seahawks jumped all over the Eagles early and cruised to the 60-20 win on the road on Tuesday. The win over Snow Hill came on the heels of a 61-38 loss to Wicomico also on the road on Monday.

The Decatur girls played on back-to-back days again to make up a game postponed during the major snowstorm early last month.

Last Thursday, the Seahawks lost to Washington High, 65-38, also on the road, so Tuesday’s win over Snow Hill ended a two-game skid. With the win, Decatur’s season record improved to 8-8 overall. The pattern all season has been win one, lose one or win one, lose two. Next up for the Seahawks is a road game against Mardela on Monday.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.