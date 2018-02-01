BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team ended a brief two-game skid this week with a decisive 60-20 win over Worcester County rival Snow Hill.

The Seahawks jumped all over the Eagles early and cruised to the 60-20 win on the road on Tuesday. The win over Snow Hill came on the heels of a 61-38 loss to Wicomico also on the road on Monday.

The Decatur girls played on back-to-back days again to make up a game postponed during the major snowstorm early last month.

Last Thursday, the Seahawks lost to Washington High, 65-38, also on the road, so Tuesday’s win over Snow Hill ended a two-game skid. With the win, Decatur’s season record improved to 8-8 overall. The pattern all season has been win one, lose one or win one, lose two. Next up for the Seahawks is a road game against Mardela on Monday.