Law Firm Expands

BERLIN – Procino-Wells & Woodland, LLC, a local Elder Law firm in Seaford and Lewes, Del., is proud to announce the opening of its third office in Berlin.

Estate planning practitioners at heart, Michele Procino-Wells, Amber B. Woodland and Leslie Case DiPietro specialize in only this area of the law, including a focus on asset protection planning from the costs of long term care, estate administration, and special needs planning.

Procino-Wells, Woodland and DiPietro take great measures to travel the country every year to remain well versed in the newest planning opportunities and changes to the state and federal laws. Under direct advisement of the attorneys, the firm’s staff of twelve take a team approach to each client’s case. Structured as a flat fee firm, instead of hourly, clients can expect flat fee billing that is proposed upfront during the initial consultation, and accompanies a specific scope of work for the services that will accomplish the client’s goals.

The firm’s third location will be located at 616 William St. in Berlin.

Tittel Joins Fisher Architecture

SALISBURY – Fisher Architecture LLC, a locally owned, experienced architectural firm providing functional design and construction solutions to clients, is pleased to announce its recent hire of Karolina Tittel, who is joining the team as an architectural designer.

“Our team continues to grow to meet the demands of our clients and the communities we serve,” said Keith Fisher, Fisher Architecture LLC. “We value the experience Karolina brings to our design team and are excited about collaborating with her on future projects and cultivating our business offerings.”

With experience in CAD/REVIT drafting, project management and graphic design, Tittel will lead architectural design efforts for the Fisher team. She will be responsible for managing projects from concept to completion through preparing client presentations, renderings, animations and construction documents.

Tittel graduated with a bachelor of business management from Johns Hopkins University in 2006 and a master’s in architecture from Morgan State University in 2016. During her past work experience with Oblique Creation Inc. and freelancing, she worked in security systems, CAD support, residential design and permitting construction drawings for general contractors and clients.

In her free time, she enjoys traveling, cooking and volunteering in her community. She has family in Poland and Baltimore and lives with her dog and two cats in Salisbury.

Blackford Named Sales Manager For Residence Inn

OCEAN CITY – Courtney Blackford has accepted the position as sales and marketing manager for the Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City, scheduled to open in spring 2018.

Blackford’s rich history in Sales and Hospitality Management has encompassed over 20 years in the local resort market. Blackford most recently held the position of Meeting and Sales Consultant with AHI Meeting Services of Selbyville, Delaware. Her role included meeting management for National Associations and Non-Profit Organizations including exhibit, sponsorship, and advertising sales.

Prior to her role with AHI, Blackford cultivated an unparalleled guest service resume with many local establishments including BJ’s on the Water, Harborside and Sunset Grille. She is a 2007 graduate of Salisbury University with a bachelor of arts degree in theater. She still plies her theatrical trade as a voice-over talent within the radio, television and online marketing industries.

“I’m looking forward to stepping into a new and exciting role, competing within this unique marketplace,” she said. “The opportunity to integrate my past-experience and embrace my strong relation

ships within the community will allow our team to truly showcase the most exquisite bayfront property that will be a hallmark and true gateway to Ocean City.”

The 150-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Ocean City located at 300 Seabay Lane and will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Inns of Ocean City, LLC and managed by Palmer Gosnell Hospitality, LLC of Vienna, Va.

Arthur Joins EXIT Realty

OCEAN PINES – EXIT Realty at the Beach in Ocean Pines announced the addition of Bonnie Arthur to its team of real estate professionals.

“We’re excited to welcome Bonnie Arthur. She has completed her eight week training program with EXIT Realty at the Beach,” said Bernie Flax, Broker/Owner of EXIT Realty at the Beach. “EXIT is growing and attracting quality business people like Bonnie Arthur each and every day.”

Arthur has worked for the federal government for the past 26 years, first serving with the Department of Commerce for 20 years with the International Trade Administration’s Foreign Commercial Service. She is with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), managing a staff of 19 who handle the deployment of the Public Health Service and the National Disaster Medical System personnel to presidentially declared major disasters or emergencies.

Arthur and her husband, Bill, live in Ocean City. She is now fulfilling her dream of living and working on Maryland’s Eastern Shore as a Realtor.