BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances in the latest meet last week with good team scores and several top finishes in individual events.

The Decatur boys finished sixth overall in terms of team scores, while the Decatur girls finished eighth overall. In the 1,600, Decatur’s Kevin Beck finished fifth. While Jack Reimer was 10th and Aidan Morrison was 20th. In the 300, Gavin Bunting was fourth, Kashif Reyes was sixth and Nathanial Bradford was 18th. Reimer finished eighth in the 3,200, while George Cheynet was 10th and Liam Foley was 16th.

Chad Fischer finished fifth in the 500, while Kyler Stubblebine was 17th. In the 55-meter hurdles, Hunter Wolf was ninth, Andrew Ball was 10th and Stubblebine was 11th. Reyes finished sixth in the 55-meter dash, while Stephen Bise was 17th and Riley Rayne was 19th. Beck finished fourth in the 800, while Carter McClendon was 12th. In the field events, Eric Bontempo was ninth in the shot put, while Tyler Cook came in 18th. The Decatur boys were third in the 4×200, seventh in the 4×400 and seventh in the 4×800.

On the girls’ side, Dori Krasner finished fourth in the 800, while Erica Hicks was 16th. In the 1,600, Gabrielle Izzett was 11th and Lydia Woodley was 16th. Alyssa Romano finished sixth in the 300, while Emma Stubblebine was 13th. P.J. Venezia-Westphal was 116th in the 500, while Giana Cauble was 17th. Jabria Lewis finished 11th in the 55-meter dash, while Dimond Lockwood was 20th and Erika Holdren was 22nd.

In the field events, Romano finished eighth in the high jump and Kinsie Ruckle finished eighth in the shot put. In the relays, the Decatur girls finished fifth in the 4×800 and seventh in the 4×200.