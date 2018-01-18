Myers Wins First Place At Annual Worcester Prep Geography Bee

Seventh grader Cole Myers won first place in the annual Worcester Preparatory School Lower/Middle School (Grades 4-8) Geography Bee on Jan. 11. Seventh grader Parker Tingle of Fenwick Island came in second place and sixth grader Hunter Simons came in third place. Pictured, from left are Myers, Tingle and Simons.