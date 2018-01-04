SALISBURY- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team made a solid showing at the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament in Salisbury last week, splitting two games to improve to 5-3 on the season.

The Seahawks entered the Governor’s Challenge last weekend with a 4-2 record after a solid start in the regular season and left the annual event with a 5-3 mark after splitting two games. The Decatur girls drew a tough Damascus team in its tournament opener and hung in for a while before falling, 40-32, in a low-scoring defensive struggle.

In their second game, the Seahawks jumped all over Thomas Stone from Charles County early and routed the Cougars, 48-9. Against Thomas Stone, Amya Mumford led Decatur with 16 points while Sarah Engle added 12 and Ranaza Daniels grabbed nine rebounds. The Seahawks have a pair of tough Bayside South games on the road next week against Wicomico and Parkside before returning home against Arcadia on January 16.