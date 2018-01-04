Decatur Girls Split Two In Holiday Tourney

by

SALISBURY- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team made a solid showing at the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament in Salisbury last week, splitting two games to improve to 5-3 on the season.

The Seahawks entered the Governor’s Challenge last weekend with a 4-2 record after a solid start in the regular season and left the annual event with a 5-3 mark after splitting two games. The Decatur girls drew a tough Damascus team in its tournament opener and hung in for a while before falling, 40-32, in a low-scoring defensive struggle.

In their second game, the Seahawks jumped all over Thomas Stone from Charles County early and routed the Cougars, 48-9. Against Thomas Stone, Amya Mumford led Decatur with 16 points while Sarah Engle added 12 and Ranaza Daniels grabbed nine rebounds. The Seahawks have a pair of tough Bayside South games on the road next week against Wicomico and Parkside before returning home against Arcadia on January 16.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.