This photo depicts the corner of Caroline Street and Philadelphia Avenue in 1930. The homemade tennis court was on the west side of the home of Irving Mumford, who was famous for taking a daily dip in the ocean which he did on a year-round basis regardless of the weather.

The sign on the large brown house reads “The Caroline,” a popular boarding house in that area. The two smaller houses in the background were on North Division Street, the site of the 7-Eleven store today.

Caroline and North Division streets were residential neighborhoods in those days and the Route 50 Bridge, which funnels thousands of cars through there today on a daily basis, was over a decade in the future.

Photo courtesy of Frances Mumford