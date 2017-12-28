BERLIN- In a rivalry marked by close, dramatic games including last year’s Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship, the Worcester Prep girls’ varsity basketball team last week trounced Saints Peter and Paul, 49-11.

It’s usually a knock-down, drag-out affair when the Mallards face the Sabres in any sport and basketball has produced more than its share of drama in recent years including Saints Peter and Paul’s one-score win the ESIAC championship last year. However, there was nothing dramatic about the Mallards’ dismantling of the Sabres last week at home.

Saints Peter and Paul led early in the contest, 5-2, but the Mallards went on a 12-5 run through the rest of the first quarter and led 14-7 after one. Worcester built the lead to 26-7 at the half as Saints Peter and Paul went scoreless in the second quarter. The Sabres had no answer for Worcester’s up-tempo offense and stifling defense and scored only two points in the third as the Mallards extended their lead to 39-3.

To be fair, the Sabres had only played two games going into last Wednesday’s contest because of variety of weather-related issues, injuries and illnesses, while Worcester had already played eight games. Nonetheless, the Mallards completely dominated their familiar rivals and cruised to the 49-11 win.

With the win, Worcester improved to 6-3 overall including a 5-1 conference record. Next up for Worcester is a game against Mardela in the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament at UMES on Friday. They return to regular season action on January 5 versus Delmar.