WPS Volunteers Sponsor Gift Drive To Collect Presents For Worcester County G.O.L.D.

by

WPS Volunteers, a community service oriented group at the Berlin school, sponsored a gift drive to collect presents for Worcester County G.O.L.D. (Giving Other Lives Dignity), a non-profit organization that provides financial aid to families in crisis, vulnerable adults and children in foster care. On Dec. 18, Upper School Volunteer Club members gather to load up the gifts that Middle and Upper School students donated. Pictured, from left, are Devin Wallace, Kathryn Marini, Rylie Carey, Abi Plylar, Hana Miller, Head of Upper School Mike Grosso, Sam Tinkler, Spencer Paquette, Sami Repass and Damiana Colley. Submitted Photos