Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society Presents $3,000 To Believe In Tomorrow

by

The Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society has embraced the spirit of giving as it presented $3,000 to the local chapter of Believe in Tomorrow. Members raised funds by holding a raffle for local gift card packages. Since 2005, the organization has donated over $30,000 to Believe in Tomorrow. Pictured, from left, are Principal Tom Zimmer, Laila Mirza, NHS Vice-President Neah Purnell, Chloe Sass, Believe in Tomorrow representative Wayne Littleton, Anna Eubanks, NHS Treasurer Stephanie Marx, Spencer Carbaugh, NHS Parliamentarian Hallie Edmunds, and NHS Secretary Brandon Yusuf.