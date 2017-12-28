BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team beat Queen Anne’s, 79-55, last weekend to head into the Governor’s Challenge unbeaten at 5-0.

The Seahawks faced Queen Anne’s last Thursday on the road in the game that was originally supposed to be part of the annual Chesapeake Challenge at Chesapeake College. The Chesapeake Challenge pitted teams from the Bayside South against teams from the Bayside North at Chesapeake College, however, Decatur’s matchup with Queen Anne’s was postponed because of a scheduling conflict and was played last Thursday instead. For the record, the Bayside South and Bayside North teams split their four games, essentially making the Decatur versus Queen Anne’s game the tiebreaker.

Decatur got out to a quick start against Queen Anne’s and led, 47-31, at the half. Kevon Voyles scored 18 points in the first half for the Seahawks. Decatur continued to expand its lead throughout the second half and finished the contest off with a 79-55 win. Voyles finished with 32 points. With the win, the Seahawks closed out the first half of the regular season with a perfect 5-0 mark.