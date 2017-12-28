OCEAN CITY — A Federalsburg man, charged in November with drunk-driving and other counts after an early morning joy ride through the dunes in north Ocean City, pleaded guilty last week to driving under the influence and was placed on probation and fined.

Around 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 5, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the beach at 99th Street for a reported SUV stuck in the dunes. Upon arrival, OCPD officers located a Ford Explorer with significant body damage stuck in the dune. The driver, later identified as Daniel Silvers, 47, of Federalsburg, was the sole occupant and was still in the vehicle.

The investigation revealed the vehicle entered the beach at 118th Street and traveled south, damaging the dunes, snow fencing and other property in its path, before coming to rest in the area of 99th Street. Silvers was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving while impaired, failure to stop after an accident involving property damage and failure to locate and notify the owner after an accident involving property damage.

Last week, Silvers pleaded guilty to driving under the influence per se and was placed on supervised probation for three years. He was also fined $557. However, there was no indication he was required to pay restitution for the damage to the dunes and dune fencing.