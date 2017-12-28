The happy crew on the Nontypical took first place in the Ocean City Marlin Club’s 5th annual rockfish tournament last week with this nice trio of stripers including the 36.8-pound first-place winner. Photo courtesy Hooked on OC

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 5th Annual Rockfish Tournament is in the books with the crew on the Nontypical weighing the winner early in the nine-day event and hanging on to capture the biggest payout.

The Marlin Club’s fifth annual rockfish tournament got underway on December 9 and ran through last Sunday, December 17. Boats and teams of anglers had to decide which five of the nine official days to fish. As the name of the tournament implies, rockfish, or striped bass, are the primary species targeted, but there was also some good bluefish action through the early part of the tournament.

After a rather slow start, the action picked up on day three last Monday. The crew on the Nontypical jumped into the lead last Monday with a 36.8-pound rockfish and the whopper held on the rest of the week to take first place in the tournament. The Nontypical took home over $7,400 in prize money for the first-place rockfish.

The crew on the Hellbent took second- and third-place in the tournament with a 32.3-pounder and a 31.2-pounder and earned $2,835 in combined prize money. Proceeds from the event went to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute’s Jimmy Fund.