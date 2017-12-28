Rotary Club Of Salisbury Provides Additional $3,500 To Lifetime Wells International

The Rotary Club of Salisbury recently provided an additional $3,500 to Lifetime Wells International to dig a second well for a small village in Ghana. The money comes from both the club and a Rotary District 7630 District Grant. The club has supported a similar well project previously and is working currently to secure funds for a third. Rotary Club of Salisbury President Kurt Schuster, left, presents the donation to Ken Woods of Lifetime Wells International.