BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams fared well in the second Bayside Conference meet of the week with a handful of top 10 finishes in several events to go along with middle of the pack finishes in team scores.

The Decatur girls finishes ninth overall among the 18 Bayside Conference schools in the meet, while the boys finished eighth out of the 17 schools in the match. On the boys’ side, Decatur’s Kevin Beck enjoyed a great meet with a first-place finish in the 800 and a fourth-place finish in the 1,600. Jack Reimer was 14th and George Cheynet was 17th in the 1,600.

John James finished ninth in the 800 and 10th in the pole vault.

Other top finishes for the Decatur boys included a seventh for Reimer in the 3,200 and a sixth for Chad Fischer in the 500. Eric Bontempo was 11th in the shot put, while Ethan Kibble was 13th. Sam Rakowski also finished 11th in the 3,200. Kashif Reyes was 17th in the 300, while Gavin Bunting finished 25th. In the relays, the Decatur boys finished fifth in the 4×400, seventh in the 4×200 and 11th in the 4×800.

On the girls’ side, Dori Krasner was seventh in the 1,600, while Laila Mirza was 19th. Gabrielle Izzet was fourth in the 800, while Krasner finished 11th. Kate Carpenter finished ninth in the 55-meter hurdles. Alyssa Romano was 12th in the 300, while Jabria Lewis finished 22nd. Romano also finished 16th in the high jump. In the relays, Decatur was fourth in the 4×800, seventh in the 4×200 and ninth in the 4×400.