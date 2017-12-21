Democratic Club Of Worcester Holds Its Annual Holiday Party And Swearing-In Of New Officers

by

The Democratic Club of Worcester held its annual Holiday Party and swearing-in of new officers Dec. 10 at Lighthouse Sound. Pictured, from left, are Jerry White, member-at-large; Joe Beggs, president; Larry Batis, recording secretary; Jan Nissen-Hawkins, treasurer; Jon Ferdinand, corresponding secretary; and Josh Nordstrom, president Democratic Central Committee who administered the oath of office.