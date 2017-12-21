Decatur’s Amya Mumford calmly knocks down a free throw late in the game in a 61-58 loss to Washington on Monday. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team lost a tough one to Washington, 61-58, at home on Monday to drop to 3-2 on the season.

The two teams battled back and forth through most of the first half with neither gaining any real separation from the other. Washington led, 44-42, at the end of three quarters, setting up a dramatic final period.

Washington scored on its first possession in the fourth to extend the lead to 46-42, but Decatur answered with a strong move to the basket by Amya Mumford to cut the lead to 46-44. Again, Washington went right back down the court and scored to push the lead back to 48-44.

Washington led 50-48 with just over five minutes remaining, but Mumford scored on a layup to tie the game at 50-50 with 4:50 remaining in the contest. After a Jaguar basket, Decatur’s Sarah Engle got a steal and a fast-break layup to tie the game again at 52-52. On Decatur’s next possession, Sofia Gordy found Mumford with a great, no-look pass under the basket and Mumford finished the pay to put the Seahawks ahead, 54-52, for the first time since early in the contest.

Decatur’s Grace Beres was then fouled and converted both ends of a one-and-one at the free throw line to push the Seahawk lead to 56-52 with just over three minutes left in the fourth. Another strong basket by Mumford extended Decatur’s lead to 58-52 with 2:34 left in the game.

Washington scored a quick basket to cut the lead to 58-54 and then added the front end of a one-and-one to cut the lead further to 58-55. The Jaguars mini-run culminated with a long three-pointer that tied the game at 58-58 with 1:14 left in the contest.

Washington took the lead, 59-58, with a free throw with 42 seconds left. Decatur called a timeout and set up an offensive play, but the Seahawks could not convert and was forced to foul Washington with six seconds left. The Washington player knocked down both free throws to close out the 61-58 win.

The Seahawks’ record now stands at 3-2 on the season with wins over Crisfield, Pocomoke and North Caroline, and losses to Queen Anne’s and now Washington. The Decatur girls will compete in the Governor’s Challenge on December 27-28 and will return to regular season action against Mardela at home on January 4.