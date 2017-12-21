OC Elementary Fourth Graders Learn About Maryland’s Branches Of Government

Students in Andrese Foreman’s fourth grade class at Ocean City Elementary have been learning about Maryland’s branches of government in Social Studies. Students created brochures to demonstrate their learning. Their project included descriptions of each branch, their main function and responsibility in the process of a bill becoming a law. Pictured, from left, are Brooklyn Latona, Madelyn Kinavey, Sam Krasner and Lincoln Kifolo.