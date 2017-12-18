BERLIN — Berlin Police on Monday are investigating a fatal accident on Route 113 on Sunday night that claimed the life of a local woman.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Berlin Police responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on Routes 113 and 376, or Bay Street. The investigation revealed a Kia Soul driven by June Gravenor, 73, of Newark, Md., was traveling southbound on Route 113 when it struck a Jeep driven by Cody Bunting, 19, of Berlin, who was traveling eastbound on Route 376.

Gravenor was transported by Berlin EMS first to Atlantic General Hospital and then transported to Maryland Shock Trauma where she later died. Bunting was transported by Showell Fire Department EMS to PRMC with serious injuries. Alcohol was a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333.