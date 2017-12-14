Dec. 15: Pine Tones Chorus Christmas Concert

7:30 p.m. Atlantic United Methodist Church, Baltimore Avenue and 4th Street, Ocean City.

Dec. 16: Breakfast With Santa

8-10:30 a.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Buffet breakfast of scrapple, sausage, bacon, eggs, pancakes, creamed chipped beef, pastries and desserts. Bring your camera for a picture of the children with Santa. Also will be receiving unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots campaign. 443-880-8804.

Dec. 16: Cookies By The Pound

1-3 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 18 Third St., Pocomoke City. Christmas cookies, traditional cookies and candy. Your choice. Best selection early. 757-824-4713.

Dec. 17: Dark Night Worship Service

7 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. For those who are coping with troubles and loss, a special service of prayers, scripture and music. All are welcome. 410-641-2186, bethany21811@gmail.com.

Dec. 17: Christmas Musical And Dinner

Beginning at 4 p.m. Choir of Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville, will present “A Christmas Gift,” a collection of Christmas songs and hymns. Following the musical, guests are invited to attend dinner in the Fellowship Hall followed by singing of Christmas carols by candlelight. Open to all ages. 443-880-8804.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services

Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. 9 a.m.: Blended worship service; 7 p.m.: Bell Choir performance; 11 p.m.: Candlelight Service. 410-641-1137, www.stevensonchurch.org.

Dec. 28: Star Wars Party

1-3 p.m. Ocean City Branch library. Celebrate all things Star Wars. Costumes encouraged.

Dec. 29: Noon Year’s Eve Party

11:30 a.m. Ocean City Branch library. Special celebration of the new year. Count down to noon, make crafts and enjoy some snacks.

Jan. 6: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Jan. 8: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Jan. 12: Star Charities Annual Beef & Beer

5 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. All Volunteers In Action presenting event to benefit wounded soldiers. Music and live auction by DJ Rupe, emcee Irv Brumbley, food catered by Monty Jones, entertainment including comedy skit by Paul Mazzei. $30 per person. For tickets: 410-596-5498, 443-896-4914 or 410-641-7667.

Jan. 13: Indoor Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Admission: $2/person; children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult. Table and booth rentals available at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center Box Office, 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; online at www.Wi-comicoCivicCenter.org (an online fee may apply); or by phone at 410-548-4911. Table rentals are $15; booth is $40 for a 10-foot space including three tables. Seller setup begins at 4 a.m. 410-548-4900, Ext. 108, or aswiger@wi-comicocounty.org.