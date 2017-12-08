Berlin Christmas Parade Results

Photo by Rado Raychev

Berlin’s 47th Annual Christmas parade attracted a crowd of several thousand who lined the parade route along Main Street to near capacity Thursday night. A total of 83 groups participated in the parade which was sponsored by the Town of Berlin and Berlin Main Street, in cooperation with the merchants of Berlin. The parade is funded through the donations of Berlin area businesses.

Judging the units were local dignitaries: Mr. Louis Taylor, Ms. Elaine Brady, Mr. Dale Smack, Mrs. Charlotte Cathell and Mr. Bill Shockley with Mr. Wayne Cannon as the Master of Ceremonies.

The following is a list of the trophy winners in the 2017 Berlin Christmas Parade:

Marching Bands Youth Sponsored Floats

1st Place – Snow Hill High School 1st Place – Worcester Technical High School

2nd Place – Pocomoke High School 2nd Place – OC Worship Center

3rd Place – Stephen Decatur High School 3rd Place – Girl Scout Troop #346

School Sponsored Floats Adult Sponsored Floats

1st Place – OC Elementary 1st Place – OC Power Squadron

2nd Place – Berlin Intermediate 2nd Place – Pet Threadz

3rd Place – Buckingham Elementary 3rd Place – Diakonia

Fire Companies Commercial Units

1st Place – Berlin Fire Company 1st Place – Trimpers Rides

2nd Place – Ocean Pines 2nd Place – Harrison Group

3rd Place – Pocomoke 3rd Place – Frontiertown

Youth Marching Units Adult Marching Units

1st Place – Stephen Decatur Cheerleaders 1st Place – Somerset Sheriff’s Honor Guard

2nd Place – Berlin Little League 2nd Place – OC Fire Police & Honor Guard

3rd Place – Stephen Decatur Wrestling 3rd Place – Duncan Showell AL Post 231

Vehicles or Vehicle Clubs

1st Place – OC Cruisers

2nd Place – East Coast Cruisers

3rd Place – East Coast Car & Truck

Antique Cars or Clubs ROTC Marching Units

1st Place – Croppers Towing (Antique) 1st Place – Snow Hill

2nd Place – Bad Monkey/Fagers 2nd Place – Pocomoke

3rd Place – No entry 3rd Place – Stephen Decatur HS Band

Youth Performing Crowned Youth

1st Place – Seaside Dance Academy 1st Place – Jr. Women’s Club of Worcester Co.

2nd Place – OC Stars 2nd Place – Worcester County Farm Bureau

3rd Place – Stephen Decatur HS Choir 3rd Place –