Worcester Prep Senior Maddie Simons Hosts Hygiene Assembly Kit Event

Worcester Prep Senior Maddie Simons hosted a Hygiene Assembly Kit Event along with the Upper School Volunteer Club as part of a Clean the World community outreach program last month. Marcus Thomas, National Sales Manager of Clean the World, made a special appearance at WPS to educate students about the mission of his organization of improving health with proper hygiene and to save millions of lives. Clean the World is a not-for-profit that partners with hotels around the globe to recycle discarded soap and hygiene products to donate to impoverished people. WPS students assembled 160 care packages filled with soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, washcloths and razors along with hand written notes to be distributed to hurricane victims. Simons and her mother, Jackie Berger of the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel, are credited for forming a partnership with Clean the World and the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association to grow the soap recycling program. Pictured, above left from left, are Thomas, Simons, Berger, and WPS Head of Upper School Mike Grosso. Right, Seniors Camryn Sofronski and Simons pack their kits. Bottom left, Juniors Hannah Merritt and Isabella Osias tuck away personal hand-written notes in each Assembly Kit.